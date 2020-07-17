Norwegian Air UK W20 US operation changes as of 16JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Norwegian Air UK in this week’s schedule update revised proposed US service in winter 2020/21 season. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline intends to resume service as early as 09DEC20.

Latest revision to its planned operation as of 16JUL20 as follows.

London Gatwick – Boston Service cancelled (Previously listed as 5-7 weekly)
London Gatwick – Los Angeles 5 weekly (4 weekly from 01FEB21; Previously listed as 5-9 weekly)
London Gatwick – Miami 3 weekly (Previously listed as 5-7 weekly)
London Gatwick – New York JFK 1 daily (Previously listed as 16-21 weekly)
London Gatwick – Orlando 4 weekly (3 weekly from 11JAN21; Previously listed as 3-6 weekly)
London Gatwick – San Francisco Service cancelled (Previously listed as 3-4 weekly)
London Gatwick – Tampa Service cancelled (Previously listed as 2-3 weekly)

Additional changes remain likely.