Norwegian Air UK W20 US operation changes as of 16JUL20

Norwegian Air UK in this week’s schedule update revised proposed US service in winter 2020/21 season. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline intends to resume service as early as 09DEC20.



Latest revision to its planned operation as of 16JUL20 as follows.



London Gatwick – Boston Service cancelled (Previously listed as 5-7 weekly)

London Gatwick – Los Angeles 5 weekly (4 weekly from 01FEB21; Previously listed as 5-9 weekly)

London Gatwick – Miami 3 weekly (Previously listed as 5-7 weekly)

London Gatwick – New York JFK 1 daily (Previously listed as 16-21 weekly)

London Gatwick – Orlando 4 weekly (3 weekly from 11JAN21; Previously listed as 3-6 weekly)

London Gatwick – San Francisco Service cancelled (Previously listed as 3-4 weekly)

London Gatwick – Tampa Service cancelled (Previously listed as 2-3 weekly)



Additional changes remain likely.