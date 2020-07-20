AirAsia X additional network adjustment from August 2020

AirAsia X last week filed additional changes to its planned network, as the airline remove additional routes. Also reflected in the week of 19JUL20’s OAG schedules, the airline will now remove 4 routes, instead of previously reported 2.



Kuala Lumpur – Ahmedabad (Previously reported)

Kuala Lumpur – Gold Coast

Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita

Taipei Taoyuan – Okinawa (Previously reported)



Routes listed above has been removed from schedule listing, including winter 2020/21 season on/after 25OCT20.