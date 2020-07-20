Norwegian Air UK extends preliminary schedule into S21

Norwegian Air UK during the week of 19JUL20’s OAG schedules extended schedule listing into summer 2021 season. Reported last week on Airlineroute, the airline plans to resume service as early as 09DEC20.



The airline plans to resume service to Boston and San Francisco in late-March 2021 instead of December 2020. Preliminary Trans-Atlantic operation on/after 28MAR21 as follows. Additional filing adjustment will be made in the next few weeks.



London Gatwick – Boston 4 weekly

London Gatwick – Los Angeles 5 weekly

London Gatwick – Miami 3 weekly

London Gatwick – New York JFK 1 daily

London Gatwick – Orlando 4 weekly

London Gatwick – San Francisco 4 weekly

London Gatwick – Tampa Service remain cancelled