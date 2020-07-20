Iberia Express August 2020 A321neo operations as of 17JUL20

By Jim Liu

Iberia Express in the last 2 weeks extended Airbus A321neo schedule into October 2020. Latest update sees expanded A321neo-operating routes for the month of August 2020. The following is planned A321neo August 2020 operation, as of 17JUL20. Last-minute aircraft changes remain possible.

Madrid – Fuerteventura 03AUG20 – 16AUG20 3-4 weekly (also on 30AUG20)
Madrid – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 1 daily
Madrid – Ibiza eff 01AUG20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 14AUG20)
Madrid – Lanzarote eff 01AUG20 1 daily
Madrid – Mahon 01AUG20 / 05AUG20 / 08AUG20 / 22AUG20 (2 flights on 22AUG20)
Madrid – Palma Mallorca 05AUG20 / 11AUG20 / 12AUG20 / 22AUG20
Madrid – Tenerife North 1 daily


