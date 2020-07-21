Qantas / Jetstar closes Trans-Tasman and short-haul International booking to late-Oct 2020

Qantas Group carriers in the last few days further adjusted inventory for Trans-Tasman and short-haul International service, as the airline closed reservation for flights until 24OCT20 inclusive. First flight available for reservation is now scheduled on 25OCT20, instead of 01SEP20. The inventory adjustment also applies on flights operated by Jetstar Airways, as of 0030GMT 21JUL20.
Following Qantas Trans-Tasman routes now scheduled to resume from 25OCT20, instead of 01SEP20:
Brisbane – Auckland
Brisbane – Christchurch
Brisbane – Queenstown
Melbourne – Auckland
Melbourne – Christchurch
Melbourne – Wellington
Sydney – Auckland
Sydney – Christchurch
Sydney – Queenstown
Sydney – Wellington
Following Jetstar Trans-Tasman and short-haul International routes now scheduled to resume from 25OCT20, instead of 01SEP20:
Auckland – Rarotonga
Gold Coast – Auckland
Gold Coast – Christchurch
Gold Coast – Queenstown
Gold Coast – Wellington
Melbourne – Auckland
Melbourne – Christchurch
Melbourne – Queenstown
Sydney – Auckland
Sydney – Nadi
Sydney – Queenstown
