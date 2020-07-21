Qantas / Jetstar closes Trans-Tasman and short-haul International booking to late-Oct 2020

Qantas Group carriers in the last few days further adjusted inventory for Trans-Tasman and short-haul International service, as the airline closed reservation for flights until 24OCT20 inclusive. First flight available for reservation is now scheduled on 25OCT20, instead of 01SEP20. The inventory adjustment also applies on flights operated by Jetstar Airways, as of 0030GMT 21JUL20.



Following Qantas Trans-Tasman routes now scheduled to resume from 25OCT20, instead of 01SEP20:

Brisbane – Auckland

Brisbane – Christchurch

Brisbane – Queenstown

Melbourne – Auckland

Melbourne – Christchurch

Melbourne – Wellington

Sydney – Auckland

Sydney – Christchurch

Sydney – Queenstown

Sydney – Wellington



Following Jetstar Trans-Tasman and short-haul International routes now scheduled to resume from 25OCT20, instead of 01SEP20:

Auckland – Rarotonga

Gold Coast – Auckland

Gold Coast – Christchurch

Gold Coast – Queenstown

Gold Coast – Wellington

Melbourne – Auckland

Melbourne – Christchurch

Melbourne – Queenstown

Sydney – Auckland

Sydney – Nadi

Sydney – Queenstown