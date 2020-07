OWG outlines Toronto / Montreal – Cuba schedules from Nov 2020

Canadian carrier OWG (Off We Go) earlier this month announced its service launch starting November 2020, with flight-only option available for reservation through its partner Hola Sun Holidays since mid-July 2020. A subsidiary of Nolinor Aviation, OWG will be operating Boeing 737-400 aircraft with IATA code “N5” to Cuba, from both Montreal and Toronto. Planned operational schedule based on information listed on Hola Sun Holidays website as follows.



Montreal – Cayo Coco eff 01NOV20 1 weekly

N5740 YUL1100 – 1500CCC 734 7

N5741 CCC1700 – 2050YUL 734 7



Montreal – Holguin eff 05NOV20 1 weekly

N5710 YUL1100 – 1520HOG 734 4

N5711 HOG1700 – 2110YUL 734 4



Montreal – Santa Clara eff 06NOV20 1 weekly

N5730 YUL1100 – 1500SNU 734 5

N5731 SNU1700 – 2050YUL 734 5



Montreal – Varadero eff 07NOV20 1 weekly

N5720 YUL1100 – 1500VRA 734 6

N5721 VRA1700 – 2050YUL 734 6



Toronto – Cayo Coco eff 01NOV20 1 weekly

N5840 YYZ0930 – 1315CCC 734 7

N5841 CCC1505 – 1840YYZ 734 7



Toronto – Holguin eff 05NOV20 1 weekly

N5810 YYZ1200 – 1605HOG 734 4

N5811 HOG1745 – 2130YYZ 734 4



Toronto – Santa Clara eff 06NOV20 1 weekly

N5830 YYZ0930 – 1315SNU 734 7

N5831 SNU1502 – 1840YYZ 734 7



Toronto – Varadero eff 07NOV20 1 weekly

N5820 YYZ1015 – 1400VRA 734 6

N5821 VRA1555 – 1930YYZ 734 6