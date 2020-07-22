LOT Polish Airlines has outlined planned long-haul charter program in winter 2020/21 season, in partnership with Polish Tour Operator Rainbow Tours. Planned flight offering includes the following.
Warsaw – Bangkok eff 07NOV20 1 weekly
Warsaw – Cancun eff 06NOV20 1 weekly
Warsaw – Goa eff 08NOV20 1 weekly
Warsaw – Ho Chi Minh City eff 01NOV20 Every 10-11 days
Warsaw – Puerto Plata eff 05NOV20 Every 10-11 days
Warsaw – Varadero eff 04NOV20 1 weekly
LOT Polish Airlines W20 Long-Haul charter network as of 21JUL20
