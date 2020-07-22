HiSky revises operation from August 2020

Moldova-based start-up carrier HiSky continues to delay planned operation, based on the airline’s website booking system. With the exception of 1 flight on 01AUG20 to Paris, the airline’s regular scheduled service is now scheduled to commence by late-August 2020.



Chisinau – Dublin eff 22AUG20 2 weekly

Chisinau – Lisbon eff 27AUG20 1 weekly

Chisinau – London Stansted eff 23AUG20 3 weekly

Chisinau – Paris Beauvais 1 flight scheduled on 02AUG20, 2 weekly from 22AUG20



In addition to Dusseldorf, the airline also removed planned service to Bologna, previously scheduled from 16AUG20.