Romanian carrier Blue Air from September plans to introduce service to The Netherlands, with the new Bucharest – Amsterdam route. From 04SEP20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.
0B199 OTP0820 – 1020AMS 738 D
0B200 AMS1110 – 1510OTP 738 D
Blue Air plans Bucharest – Amsterdam service from Sep 2020
