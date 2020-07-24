Luxair earlier this month removed planned service on Luxembourg – Tivat route, where it previously scheduled 1 weekly flight on board Dash8-Q400 aircraft. Prior to cancellation, the airline planned to operate following schedule from 19JUL20 to 27SEP20.
LG467 LUX0820 – 1050TIV DH4 7
LG468 TIV1135 – 1410LUX DH4 7
Luxair cancels planned Tivat seasonal service in 3Q20
Posted
