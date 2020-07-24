Edelweiss Air in summer 2021 season once again scheduled charter service to Svalbard, in partnership with Swiss tour operator Kontiki. For summer 2021 season, Airbus A320 aircraft operates 3 round-trip Zurich – Longyearbyen service. Operational schedule as follows.
WK1330 ZRH1000 – 1450LYR 320 07JUL21 / 15JUL21 / 25JUL21
WK1331 LYR1540 – 2035ZRH 320 07JUL21 / 15JUL21 / 25JUL21
Edelweiss Air July 2021 Svalbard scheduled charter operations
