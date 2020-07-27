Avianca revises one-time Shanghai / Tokyo operations in July/August 2020

Avianca last week filed routing changes for its repatriation service to China and Japan, scheduled in late-July and early-August 2020. The Star Alliance carrier previously scheduled Bogota – Guadalajara – Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita – Bogota circular routing, which would see the airline operating 8877-mile one-way flight from Tokyo to Bogota.



Latest revision as of 24JUL20 now sees the 787-8 operates Bogota – Guadalajara – Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita routing, departing Bogota on 31JUL20. The Guadalajara – Shanghai Pu Dong sector spans 7790 miles, with flying time 16 hours Westbound, 14.5 hours Eastbound. Additional changes remain possible.



AV150 BOG0210 – 0700GDL0800 – 1300+1PVG 788 31JUL20

AV151 PVG1500 – 1850NRT 788 01AUG20

AV150 NRT0800 – 0950PVG 788 03AUG20

AV151 PVG1150 – 1320GDL1500 – 1945BOG 788 03AUG20