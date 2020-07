Archive: Singapore Airlines 4Q72 Network

The following is Singapore Airlines’ operation in the 4th quarter of 1972, previously published on Airlineroute in December 2009. Singapore Airlines launched operation under SQ-coded flight numbers on 01OCT72, followed by the split of Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA).



Data listed below is taken from Official Airline Guide – Worldwide Edition, September 1972.



Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan 7 weekly 737 (SQ456/455)

Singapore – Bangkok 7 weekly 737 (SQ510/509)

Singapore – Bangkok – Hong Kong – Osaka 6 weekly 707 (SQ632/631, 7 weekly from 01NOV72)

Singapore – Bombay – Bahrain – Rome – Frankfurt – London Heathrow 3 weekly 707 (SQ783/782, SQ785/782, SQ787/782)

Singapore – Colombo – Bahrain – Athens – Zurich – London Heathrow 2 weekly 707 (SQ777/776; 1 of 2 weekly operates as SQ779/776 from 01NOV72)

Singapore – Denpasar 3 weekly 737 (SQ214/213)

Singapore – Djakarta 21 weekly 737 (SQ204/203, SQ206/205, SQ208/207)

Singapore – Djakarta – Sydney 1 weekly 707 (SQ332/783)

Singapore – Djakarta – Sydney – Perth – Singapore 1 weekly 707 (SQ332/785; until 31OCT72)

Singapore – Djakarta – Sydney – Singapore 1 weekly 707 (SQ332/785; eff 01NOV72)

Singapore – Hong Kong – Taipei – Tokyo 7 weekly 707 (SQ638/637. Note this flight number is still used on Singapore – Tokyo Narita sector)

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 56 weekly 737 (SQ111-126)

Singapore – Manila 3 weekly 707 (SQ666/665)

Singapore – Melbourne 2 weekly 707 (SQ306/305; eff 01NOV72)

Singapore – Melbourne – Denpasar – Singapore 1 weekly 707 (SQ306/779; eff 01NOV72)

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 707 (SQ308/307, SQ308/777, SQ312/311; eff 01NOV72)

Singapore – Perth – Melbourne 3 weekly 707 (SQ308/307, SQ308/777; until 31OCT72)

Singapore – Saigon 3 weekly 737 (SQ528/527)

Singapore – Sydney – Denpasar – Singapore 1 weekly 707 (SQ334/787)

Singapore – Sydney – Djakarta – Singapore 1 weekly 707 (SQ334/331; eff 01NOV72)



Map illustration from OAG Mapper.