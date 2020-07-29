Ryanair starting next week introduces new routes to/from Cyprus, as well as flights between Prague and Kosice. Planned operation as follows.
Paphos – Eindhoven eff 03AUG20 2 weekly 737-800
Paphos – Gdansk eff 02AUG20 2 weekly 737-800 (Buzz aircraft)
Paphos – Prague eff 01AUG20 2 weekly 737-800 (Buzz aircraft)
Prague – Kosice eff 03AUG20 2 weekly 737-800 (Buzz aircraft)
Ryanair early-August 2020 network additions
