Mandarin Airlines W20 Taichung – Hong Kong operation changes as of 28JUL20

Mandarin Airlines in winter 2020/21 season is adjusting Taichung – Hong Kong service, as the airline schedules 3 daily flights, instead of 4 daily. Winter schedule is in effect from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21.



AE1819 RMQ0730 – 0910HKG E90 D

AE1841 RMQ1650 – 1830HKG 738 D

AE1831 RMQ1810 – 1950HKG E90 D



AE1818 HKG1540 – 1710RMQ E90 D

AE1842 HKG1940 – 2110RMQ 738 D

AE1832 HKG2050 – 2220RMQ E90 D



Separately, Mandarin Airlines E190 aircraft operating for China Airlines’ Tainan – Hong Kong route currently only displays full-fare Economy Class (Y-class) available for reservation for entire winter season. Additional changes remain likely.