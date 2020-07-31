United Airlines earlier this month expanded codeshare service with Cape Air in the Caribbean region, as UA code being placed on the latter’s St. Thomas – St. Croix route, from 06JUL20. Codeshare schedule as follows.
9K8541/UA6489 STT0720 – 0745STX CNA D
9K8561/UA6538 STT0905 – 0930STX CNA D
9K8621/UA6548 STT1125 – 1150STX CNA D
9K8581/UA6486 STT1310 – 1335STX CNA D
9K8741/UA6505 STT1449 – 1514STX CNA D
9K8701/UA6498 STT1700 – 1725STX CNA D
9K8531/UA6520 STX0630 – 0654STT CNA D
9K8571/UA6540 STX1220 – 1244STT CNA D
9K8751/UA6478 STX1400 – 1424STT CNA D
9K8691/UA6496 STX1600 – 1624STT CNA D
United adds Cape Air St. Thomas – St. Croix codeshare service from July 2020
