Correction: Virgin Australia continues 737-800 Melbourne – Brisbane service from Sep 2020

Airlineroute yesterday (30JUL20) reported Virgin Australia's filing of Airbus A330-200 aircraft service on Melbourne – Brisbane route from 07SEP20.



The information was based on OAG schedules listing as of 26JUL20. As of 31JUL20, the airline is only listing Boeing 737-800 in Sabre, including the inventory, for flights on/after 07SEP20, while the airline has advised it will not be operating A330 aircraft from 07SEP20.



Following Melbourne – Brisbane schedule is for the week of 13SEP20.



VA309 MEL0700 – 0910BNE 73H x7

VA321 MEL1000 – 1210BNE 73H 67

VA341 MEL1700 – 1910BNE 73H x6



VA318 BNE0855 – 1120MEL 73H x7

VA328 BNE1255 – 1520MEL 73H 67

VA342 BNE1655 – 1920MEL 73H x6