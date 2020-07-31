Loganair from September 2020 plans to operate Dundee – Belfast City service, previously scheduled in April 2020. From 18SEP20, the airline’s ATR42 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly.
LM661 DND1315 – 1425BHD ATR 57
LM662 BHD1500 – 1610DND ATR 57
The airline earlier this month launched Dundee – London City route, with ATR42 operating 6 weekly flights since 06JUL20.
Loganair adds Dundee – Belfast link from Sep 2020
