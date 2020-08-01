Air Arabia Abu Dhabi plans Dhaka / Kabul launch in early-August 2020

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi starting next week launches new routes to Afghanistan and Bangladesh, now available for reservation on the airline’s website. Planned operation as follows.

Abu Dhabi – Dhaka eff 07AUG20 2 weekly
3L063 AUH0900 – 1600DAC 320 35
3L064 DAC1640 – 2000AUH 320 35

Abu Dhabi – Kabul eff 07AUG20 3 weekly
3L050 AUH0525 – 0840KBL 320 357
3L051 KBL0940 – 1210AUH 320 357

Separately, the airline last week added new frequency for service to Egypt, including the addition of 2nd weekly Abu Dhabi – Sohag on 26JUL20 and 4th weekly Abu Dhabi – Borg el Arab on 29JUL20.