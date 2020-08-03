Air Tahiti Nui Sep/Oct 2020 operations as of 31JUL20

Air Tahiti Nui in last week’s schedule update filed changes to its September and October 2020 operations. As of 31JUL20, planned operation as follows.



Papeete – Los Angeles 3 weekly 787-9 (Los Angeles – Paris CDG sector cancelled until 31OCT20 inclusive)

TN002 PPT2130 – 0810+1LAX 789 136

TN111 LAX2355 – 0445+1PPT 789 57

TN111 LAX2355 – 0505+1PPT 789 2



Papeete – Vancouver – Paris CDG 4 weekly 787-9 (The airline continues to operate via Vancouver instead of Los Angeles until 31OCT20 inclusive)

TN068 PPT2355 – 1215+1YVR1355+1 – 0825+2CDG 789 x127

TN067 CDG2015 – 2055YVR2235 – 0505+1PPT 789 x123



Planned service resumption to New Zealand and Japan sees further postponement, as of 31JUL20:

Papeete – Auckland First flight available for reservation on 26OCT20, 3 weekly 787-9

Papeete – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly flights to resume on 06NOV20