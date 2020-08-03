Hong Kong Airlines in the last few days further revised planned operation for the month of August 2020. Planned operation as of 31JUL20 as follows.
Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A320
Hong Kong – Manila 2 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 18AUG20)
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily A320
Hong Kong Airlines August 2020 operations as of 31JUL20
Posted
Hong Kong Airlines in the last few days further revised planned operation for the month of August 2020. Planned operation as of 31JUL20 as follows.