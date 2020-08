flydubai August 2020 operations as of 03AUG20

flydubai during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following service, including planned service resumption to 40 routes. The following is planned operation for August, as of 03AUG20. Due to various travel restrictions, planned service resumption as well as operational frequencies may see last minute adjustments.



Dubai – Abha eff 11AUG20 7 weekly (11 weekly from 16AUG20)

Dubai – Addis Ababa 3 weekly

Dubai – Ahmedabad eff 17AUG20 2 weekly

Dubai – Almaty eff 11AUG20 3 weekly

Dubai – Amman eff 10AUG20 1 daily

Dubai – Asmara eff 16AUG20 3 weekly

Dubai – Baghdad 4 weekly

Dubai – Bahrain eff 16AUG20 3 daily

Dubai – Baku 2 weekly

Dubai – Basra 4 weekly

Dubai – Belgrade 2 weekly

Dubai – Beirut 4 weekly

Dubai – Bishkek 1 weekly

Dubai – Borg el Arab 5 weekly (1 daily from 23AUG20)

Dubai – Bucharest 3 weekly

Dubai – Chennai eff 18AUG20 3 weekly

Dubai – Chittagong eff 16AUG20 1 daily

Dubai – Colombo eff 16AUG20 1 daily

Dubai – Dammam eff 11AUG20 2 daily (3 daily from 16AUG20)

Dubai – Delhi eff 16AUG20 1 daily

Dubai – Dhaka eff 11AUG20 2 weekly

Dubai – Djibouti eff 09AUG20 2 weekly

Dubai – Dushanbe 1 weekly

Dubai – Ekaterinburg eff 12AUG20 2 weekly

Dubai – Entebbe eff 16AUG20 1 daily

Dubai – Erbil 4 weekly

Dubai – Gassim eff 11AUG20 1 daily (2 daily from 16AUG20)

Dubai – Ha’il eff 12AUG20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 22AUG20)

Dubai – Hargeisha eff 16AUG20 4 weekly

Dubai – Hofuf eff 13AUG20 2 weekly

Dubai – Hyderabad eff 16AUG20 5 weekly

Dubai – Isfahan 2 weekly

Dubai – Islamabad 4-7 weekly

Dubai – Jeddah eff 11AUG20 2 daily (3 daily from 16AUG20)

Dubai – Jizan eff 11AUG20 4 weekly

Dubai – Juba 2 weekly

Dubai – Kabul 2 daily

Dubai – Karachi 2 weekly

Dubai – Kathmandu eff 16AUG20 3 daily

Dubai – Khartoum 5 weekly (1 daily from 23AUG20)

Dubai – Kochi eff 18AUG20 4 weekly

Dubai – Kozhikode eff 16AUG20 3 weekly

Dubai – Krakow eff 13AUG20 3 weekly

Dubai – Krasnodar eff 10AUG20 2 weekly

Dubai – Kuwait City eff 16AUG20 3 daily

Dubai – Kyiv Borispil 5 weekly

Dubai – Lahore 3-7 weekly

Dubai – Lar 2 weekly

Dubai – Lucknow eff 18AUG20 3 weekly

Dubai – Madinah eff 11AUG20 1 daily

Dubai – Makhachkala eff 11AUG20 2 weekly

Dubai – Mashhad 3 weekly

Dubai – Mineralnye Vody 2 weekly

Dubai – Moscow Vnukovo eff 10AUG20 3 weekly

Dubai – Multan 4 weekly

Dubai – Najaf 2 weekly

Dubai – Nur-Sultan 3 weekly

Dubai – Prague eff 13AUG20 2 weekly

Dubai – Riyadh eff 11AUG20 2 daily (3 daily from 16AUG20)

Dubai – Sarajevo eff 08AUG20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 19AUG20)

Dubai – Shiraz 2 weekly

Dubai – Sofia 2 weekly

Dubai – Sulaymaniyah 3 weekly

Dubai – Tabuk eff 11AUG20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 22AUG20)

Dubai – Taif eff 11AUG20 5 weekly

Dubai – Tashkent eff 10AUG20 3 weekly

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini 1 daily

Dubai – Yerevan eff 16AUG20 4 weekly

Dubai – Zanzibar – Dar es Salaam eff 16AUG20 3 weekly