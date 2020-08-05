Swiss carrier Helvetic Airways in mid-August 2020 plans new pop-up flight to Paris, as the Embraer E190 aircraft operates Zurich – Paris Le Bourget nonstop service. Planned operation as follows.
2L8030 ZRH0700 – 0820LBG E90 17AUG20
2L8031 LBG1745 – 1900ZRH E90 18AUG20
Helvetic Airways adds pop-up flight to Paris Le Bourget in mid-August 2020
