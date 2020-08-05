British Airways North America W20 Service reductions as of 2000GMT 05AUG20

British Airways on Wednesday 05AUG20 filed additional changes to its North America operation during winter 2020/21 season. Latest update by mid-day Wednesday (UK time) sees service or capacity reduction (marked with *) below to Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore/Washington, Boston, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, Newark, New Orleans, New York JFK, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington Dulles.



Frequency comparison is based on winter schedule listing appeared in OAG as of 02AUG20, vs GDS schedules update as of 2000GMT 05AUG20. Note BA's winter schedule listing prior to this week was default schedule, prior to COVID19 impact.



BA will continue to file changes on other North American service (schedule update remains incomplete), and other long-haul routes in the next few days.



London City – New York JFK (westbound via Shannon) 1 daily A318 service cancelled, reservation closed

London Gatwick – New York JFK 1 daily service remains cancelled in winter season

London Gatwick – Orlando 1 of 2 daily service moves to London Heathrow. 777-200ER operating

London Gatwick – Tampa 6 weekly 777-200ER

* London Heathrow – Atlanta Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Austin 5 of 7 weekly operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER

* London Heathrow – Baltimore/Washington Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8/-9 operating

* London Heathrow – Boston Reduce from 25 to 14 weekly, 4 weekly BA203/202 and 1 daily BA239/238 cancelled. Planned aircraft changes as of 04AUG20 unchanged:

BA213/212 787-9 replaces 747-400

BA215/214 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare

BA295/294 787-9 replaces 747-400

BA297/296 3-class 777-200ER replaces 4-class 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth 787-9 replaces 747-400, 1 daily (Aircraft change filed prior to COVID19 impact)

London Heathrow – Denver 787-9 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

* London Heathrow – Houston Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA197/196 cancelled. 4-class 777-200ER operating

* London Heathrow – Las Vegas 3-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily (Planned A380 service 02JAN21 – 10JAN21 for CES also cancelled)

London Heathrow – Los Angeles (No further update on 05AUG20)

BA281/280 4 of 7 weekly operated by new 4-class 777-300ER, instead of 787-9

BA269/268 continues to display 1 daily A380

BA283/282 continues to display 1 daily 747-400



* London Heathrow – Miami Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, BA211/210 cancelled. Planned aircraft changes reported on 05AUG20 unchanged

BA207/206 A380 replaces 747-400

BA209/208 777-200ER replaces 747-400



* London Heathrow – Montreal Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

* London Heathrow – Nashville Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

* London Heathrow – Newark Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA189/188 cancelled. 787-10 replaces -9 from 01DEC20 on BA185/184

* London Heathrow – New Orleans Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

* London Heathrow – New York JFK Reduce from 8 to 6 daily, BA179/182 and BA183/178 cancelled. All flights operated by 777-200ER (majority with new 4-class aircraft. Morning departure from JFK is cancelled, and overall BA service to JFK is reduced from 10 to 6 daily)

London Heathrow – Orlando 1 daily 3-class 777-200ER, new nonstop route (BA operated 1-stop London Heathrow – Orlando service in mid-80s)

* London Heathrow – Philadelphia Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400 and 787-9

* London Heathrow – Phoenix Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Pittsburgh 4 weekly 787-8 (no changes)

London Heathrow – San Diego (no further update on 05AUG20) 5 of 7 weekly displays 787-9, while 747-400 continues to operate 2 weekly

London Heathrow – San Francisco

BA285/284 777-300ER replaces 747-400

BA287/286 continues to display A380/777-200ER



London Heathrow – San Jose CA 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Seattle BA049/048 787-10 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily (BA053/052 3 weekly 777-200ER)

London Heathrow – Toronto

BA093/092 787-8 replaced by 5 weekly 787-10 and 2 weekly 787-9

BA099/098 787-9 replaces -8



London Heathrow – Vancouver 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

* London Heathrow – Washington Dulles Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400/787-9