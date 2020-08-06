Jin Air August 2020 SE Asia / Japan operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Jin Air during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following International service to South East Asia and Japan. Various travel restrictions impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights on certain direction.

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Cebu eff 21AUG20 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly

