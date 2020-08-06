Air Canada resumes Toronto – Tokyo Narita service Oct 2020 - Feb 2021

Air Canada from October 2020 plans to resume Toronto – Tokyo Narita service, previously served on regular basis until October 2017. From 02OCT20 to 28FEB21, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate this route 3 times weekly. Following schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 28FEB21.



AC021 YYZ1255 – 1615+1NRT 789 357

AC022 NRT1800 – 1600YYZ 789 146



The Star Alliance carrier’s Toronto – Tokyo Haneda service is tentatively scheduled to resume on 25OCT20, with 777-300ER.