EVA Air delays Phuket addition to late-March 2021

EVA Air in this week’s schedule update revised planned Taipei Taoyuan – Phuket service, previously scheduled from 29SEP20. The Star Alliance member now plans to resume this route from 30MAR21. Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.



BR241 TPE1105 – 1420HKT 332 246

BR242 HKT1530 – 2100TPE 332 246



Previously highlighted on Airlineroute, EVA Air’s subsidiary UNI Air previously served this route with MD90 from June 2000 to March 2003, while EVA Air previously operated Kaohsiung – Bangkok – Phuket from February 1994 to August 1994.