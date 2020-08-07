Ryanair expands Italian network from Lviv in S21

Ryanair in summer 2021 season plans to expand service at Lviv, as the airline announced the launch of 5 new routes to Italy. Based on last month’s announcement, planned new routes as follow. All service will be operated by Malta Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft.



Lviv – Bari eff 28MAR21 2 weekly

Lviv – Naples eff 29MAR21 2 weekly

Lviv – Palermo eff 30MAR21 2 weekly

Lviv – Turin eff 28MAR21 2 weekly

Lviv – Venice Treviso eff 30MAR21 2 weekly



Planned service increase in Summer 2021 season:

Lviv – Milan Bergamo eff 29MAR21 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly

Lviv – Rome Fiumcino eff 29MAR21 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly