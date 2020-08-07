Ryanair in summer 2021 season plans to expand service at Lviv, as the airline announced the launch of 5 new routes to Italy. Based on last month’s announcement, planned new routes as follow. All service will be operated by Malta Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
Lviv – Bari eff 28MAR21 2 weekly
Lviv – Naples eff 29MAR21 2 weekly
Lviv – Palermo eff 30MAR21 2 weekly
Lviv – Turin eff 28MAR21 2 weekly
Lviv – Venice Treviso eff 30MAR21 2 weekly
Planned service increase in Summer 2021 season:
Lviv – Milan Bergamo eff 29MAR21 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly
Lviv – Rome Fiumcino eff 29MAR21 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly
Ryanair expands Italian network from Lviv in S21
Posted
Ryanair in summer 2021 season plans to expand service at Lviv, as the airline announced the launch of 5 new routes to Italy. Based on last month’s announcement, planned new routes as follow. All service will be operated by Malta Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft.