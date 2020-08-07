Fiji Airways delays International service resumption to Oct 2020

Fiji Airways in the last 72 hours further adjusted planned International operation. Previously reported on Airlineroute earlier this week, the airline’s schedule listing displays following routes to be resumed from 01SEP20, however reservation is no longer available for September, as of 07AUG20.
Nadi – Auckland
Nadi – Christchurch
Nadi – Honiara
Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu
Nadi – Nuku’ alofa
Nadi – Port Vila
Nadi – Tarawa
Nadi – Vava’u
Nadi – Wellington
Suva – Funafuti
Routes listed above is now scheduled to resume from 01OCT20, along with following routes (previously reported):
Nadi – Apia
Nadi – Brisbane
Nadi – Hong Kong
Nadi – Honolulu
Nadi – Melbourne
Nadi – Los Angeles
Nadi – San Francisco
Nadi – Singapore
Nadi – Sydney
Nadi – Tokyo Narita
Following routes to resume from 04DEC20:
Suva – Auckland
Suva – Sydney