Fiji Airways delays International service resumption to Oct 2020

Fiji Airways in the last 72 hours further adjusted planned International operation. Previously reported on Airlineroute earlier this week, the airline’s schedule listing displays following routes to be resumed from 01SEP20, however reservation is no longer available for September, as of 07AUG20.



Nadi – Auckland

Nadi – Christchurch

Nadi – Honiara

Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu

Nadi – Nuku’ alofa

Nadi – Port Vila

Nadi – Tarawa

Nadi – Vava’u

Nadi – Wellington

Suva – Funafuti



Routes listed above is now scheduled to resume from 01OCT20, along with following routes (previously reported):

Nadi – Apia

Nadi – Brisbane

Nadi – Hong Kong

Nadi – Honolulu

Nadi – Melbourne

Nadi – Los Angeles

Nadi – San Francisco

Nadi – Singapore

Nadi – Sydney

Nadi – Tokyo Narita

Following routes to resume from 04DEC20:

Suva – Auckland

Suva – Sydney

