Emirates August - October 2020 Auckland routing adjustment

Emirates since yesterday (09AUG20) revised operational routing to Auckland, New Zealand, currently served with 777-300ER 3 times weekly. From 09AUG20 to 18AUG20, the airline will operate Dubai – Kuala Lumpur – Auckland – Brisbane – Dubai routing, replacing Dubai – Bangkok – Auckland – Brisbane – Dubai. The 777 will then operate Dubai – Kuala Lumpur – Auckland vv from 20AUG20.



The airline does not have local traffic rights for Dubai – Kuala Lumpur (EK448/449 only) and Kuala Lumpur – Auckland sector.



EK448 DXB0810 – 1935KUL2105 – 1105+1AKL 77W 247

EK449 AKL1640 – 2355KUL0130+1 – 0420+1DXB 77W 246