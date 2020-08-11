Singapore Airlines Oct/Nov 2020 interim operations as of 11AUG20

Singapore Airlines late last week released confirmed schedule for October 2020, as the airline continues to operate interim schedule. Reported last week on Airlineroute, the airline’s interim schedule is currently listed until 30NOV20, through inventory adjustment for the first month of Northern winter season.
As of 11AUG20, planned operation for October/November 2020 as follows. For flights between 25OCT20 and 30NOV20, routes and frequencies is based on available flights for booking in all fare classes, as majority of flights/routes are only listing full fare Z/S/Y-class (Flexi fare).
Singapore – Adelaide 1 weekly
Singapore – Amsterdam 3 weekly
Singapore – Auckland 4 weekly (6 weekly listed for 25OCT20 – 30NOV20)
Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly (No indication on website and in GDS for 25OCT20 – 30NOV20)
Singapore – Christchurch 1 weekly
Singapore – Copenhagen 1 weekly
Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly
Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly
Singapore – Hong Kong 1 daily
Singapore – Istanbul 1 weekly
Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly
Singapore – London Heathrow 1 daily
Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly
Singapore – Manila 2 weekly (SQ910/917 currently displaying Z4Y9B0 for 25OCT20 – 30NOV20)
Singapore – Melbourne 2 weekly
Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 1 weekly (From 25OCT20, inventory displaying all fare class codes for Singapore – Barcelona SQ388 and Barcelona – Milan Malpensa – Singapore SQ377)
Singapore – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly
Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly
Singapore – Perth 3 weekly
Singapore – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly (Not available for reservation, however SQ830/833 displays all fare class codes, instead of Z/Y and/or Z/S/Y-class)
Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly (From 25OCT20, selected flights continue to display inbound via Canberra as default schedule)
Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane 2 weekly (Currently listed until 24OCT20)
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly
Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly
Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly
Silk Air
Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly
Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly (Not available for reservation, Mondays service displaying all fare class codes, instead of Z/Y)
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly
Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly
Singapore – Phnom Penh 2 weekly
