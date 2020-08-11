Singapore Airlines Oct/Nov 2020 interim operations as of 11AUG20

Singapore Airlines late last week released confirmed schedule for October 2020, as the airline continues to operate interim schedule. Reported last week on Airlineroute, the airline’s interim schedule is currently listed until 30NOV20, through inventory adjustment for the first month of Northern winter season.



As of 11AUG20, planned operation for October/November 2020 as follows. For flights between 25OCT20 and 30NOV20, routes and frequencies is based on available flights for booking in all fare classes, as majority of flights/routes are only listing full fare Z/S/Y-class (Flexi fare).



Singapore – Adelaide 1 weekly

Singapore – Amsterdam 3 weekly

Singapore – Auckland 4 weekly (6 weekly listed for 25OCT20 – 30NOV20)

Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly (No indication on website and in GDS for 25OCT20 – 30NOV20)

Singapore – Christchurch 1 weekly

Singapore – Copenhagen 1 weekly

Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly

Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly

Singapore – Hong Kong 1 daily

Singapore – Istanbul 1 weekly

Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly

Singapore – London Heathrow 1 daily

Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly

Singapore – Manila 2 weekly (SQ910/917 currently displaying Z4Y9B0 for 25OCT20 – 30NOV20)

Singapore – Melbourne 2 weekly

Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 1 weekly (From 25OCT20, inventory displaying all fare class codes for Singapore – Barcelona SQ388 and Barcelona – Milan Malpensa – Singapore SQ377)

Singapore – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly

Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly

Singapore – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly (Not available for reservation, however SQ830/833 displays all fare class codes, instead of Z/Y and/or Z/S/Y-class)

Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly (From 25OCT20, selected flights continue to display inbound via Canberra as default schedule)

Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane 2 weekly (Currently listed until 24OCT20)

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly

Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly

Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly



Silk Air

Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly

Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly (Not available for reservation, Mondays service displaying all fare class codes, instead of Z/Y)

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly

Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly

Singapore – Phnom Penh 2 weekly