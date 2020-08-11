Alaska Airlines expands American Airlines codeshare from August 2020

Alaska Airlines starting this month further expands codeshare partnership with American Airlines, covering additional 60 routes. Planned codeshare routes from August 2020 as follow.
Alaska Airlines operated by American Airlines
Charlotte – San Diego
Chicago O’Hare – Birmingham AL
Chicago O’Hare – Boise
Chicago O’Hare – Bozeman
Chicago O’Hare – Greensboro
Chicago O’Hare – Kalispell
Chicago O’Hare – Knoxville
Chicago O’Hare – Missoula
Chicago O’Hare – San Jose CA
Dallas/Fort Worth – Billings
Dallas/Fort Worth – Boise
Dallas/Fort Worth – Bozeman
Dallas/Fort Worth – Cincinnati
Dallas/Fort Worth – Columbus OH
Dallas/Fort Worth – Dayton
Dallas/Fort Worth – Des Moines
Dallas/Fort Worth - Greenville
Dallas/Fort Worth – Hartford
Dallas/Fort Worth – Kalispell
Dallas/Fort Worth – Louisville
Dallas/Fort Worth – Minneapolis/St. Paul
Dallas/Fort Worth – Norfolk
Dallas/Fort Worth – Omaha
Dallas/Fort Worth – Pittsburgh
Dallas/Fort Worth – Richmond
Dallas/Fort Worth – San Antonio
Dallas/Fort Worth – San Diego
Dallas/Fort Worth – San Jose CA
Dallas/Fort Worth – Spokane
Dallas/Fort Worth – Toronto
Dallas/Fort Worth – Vancouver
Dallas/Fort Worth – West Palm Beach
Miami – San Diego
Phoenix – Atlanta
Phoenix – Columbus OH
Phoenix – Denver
Phoenix – Des Moines
Phoenix – Detroit
Phoenix – Eugene
Phoenix – Grand Rapids
Phoenix – Houston
Phoenix – Indianapolis
Phoenix – Kansas City
Phoenix – Las Vegas
Phoenix – Madison
Phoenix – Medford
Phoenix – Memphis
Phoenix – Miami
Phoenix – Milwaukee
Phoenix – Minneapolis/St. Paul
Phoenix – Monterey
Phoenix – New Orleans
Phoenix – Oklahoma City
Phoenix – Omaha
Phoenix – Pittsburgh
Phoenix – Raleigh/Durham
Phoenix – Redmond
Phoenix – Reno
Phoenix – St. Louis
Phoenix – San Antonio
Separately, Alaska Airlines from late-March 2021 will place AS code on American Airlines’ Los Angeles – Sydney route. This codeshare service was originally scheduled to commence in Northern summer 2020, however this is delayed due to AA moves planned service resumption to 26MAR21.
