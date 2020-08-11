Alaska Airlines expands American Airlines codeshare from August 2020

Alaska Airlines starting this month further expands codeshare partnership with American Airlines, covering additional 60 routes. Planned codeshare routes from August 2020 as follow.



Alaska Airlines operated by American Airlines

Charlotte – San Diego

Chicago O’Hare – Birmingham AL

Chicago O’Hare – Boise

Chicago O’Hare – Bozeman

Chicago O’Hare – Greensboro

Chicago O’Hare – Kalispell

Chicago O’Hare – Knoxville

Chicago O’Hare – Missoula

Chicago O’Hare – San Jose CA

Dallas/Fort Worth – Billings

Dallas/Fort Worth – Boise

Dallas/Fort Worth – Bozeman

Dallas/Fort Worth – Cincinnati

Dallas/Fort Worth – Columbus OH

Dallas/Fort Worth – Dayton

Dallas/Fort Worth – Des Moines

Dallas/Fort Worth - Greenville

Dallas/Fort Worth – Hartford

Dallas/Fort Worth – Kalispell

Dallas/Fort Worth – Louisville

Dallas/Fort Worth – Minneapolis/St. Paul

Dallas/Fort Worth – Norfolk

Dallas/Fort Worth – Omaha

Dallas/Fort Worth – Pittsburgh

Dallas/Fort Worth – Richmond

Dallas/Fort Worth – San Antonio

Dallas/Fort Worth – San Diego

Dallas/Fort Worth – San Jose CA

Dallas/Fort Worth – Spokane

Dallas/Fort Worth – Toronto

Dallas/Fort Worth – Vancouver

Dallas/Fort Worth – West Palm Beach

Miami – San Diego

Phoenix – Atlanta

Phoenix – Columbus OH

Phoenix – Denver

Phoenix – Des Moines

Phoenix – Detroit

Phoenix – Eugene

Phoenix – Grand Rapids

Phoenix – Houston

Phoenix – Indianapolis

Phoenix – Kansas City

Phoenix – Las Vegas

Phoenix – Madison

Phoenix – Medford

Phoenix – Memphis

Phoenix – Miami

Phoenix – Milwaukee

Phoenix – Minneapolis/St. Paul

Phoenix – Monterey

Phoenix – New Orleans

Phoenix – Oklahoma City

Phoenix – Omaha

Phoenix – Pittsburgh

Phoenix – Raleigh/Durham

Phoenix – Redmond

Phoenix – Reno

Phoenix – St. Louis

Phoenix – San Antonio



Separately, Alaska Airlines from late-March 2021 will place AS code on American Airlines’ Los Angeles – Sydney route. This codeshare service was originally scheduled to commence in Northern summer 2020, however this is delayed due to AA moves planned service resumption to 26MAR21.