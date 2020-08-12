TUIfly Belgium adds Boeing 767 Hurghada service from Nov 2020

TUIfly Belgium from November 2020 plans to operate Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on Brussels – Hurghada route, scheduled once weekly. The 767 will operate this route on Sundays from 15NOV20 (except selected dates).



TB3011 BRU1145 – 1740HRG 76W 7

TB3012 HRG1855 – 2350BRU 76W 7



The airline also operates Brussels – Marsa Alam – Hurghada – Brussels, Brussels – Luxor – Hurghada – Brussels routing one weekly each, as well as Brussels South Charleroi – Sharm el Sheikh – Hurghada – Brussels South Charleroi route twice weekly in winter 2020/21 season.