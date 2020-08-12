Qatar Airways from mid-September 2020 is resuming Doha – Philadelphia service, initially scheduled with 4 weekly flights. A350-900XWB to operate this route from 15SEP20, switching to -1000XWB from 01OCT20.
QR727 DOH0755 – 1455PHL 359 x135
QR728 PHL2105 – 1640+1DOH 359 x135
Qatar Airways resumes Philadelphia service from mid-Sep 2020
Posted
Qatar Airways from mid-September 2020 is resuming Doha – Philadelphia service, initially scheduled with 4 weekly flights. A350-900XWB to operate this route from 15SEP20, switching to -1000XWB from 01OCT20.