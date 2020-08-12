Icelandair 17AUG20 – 27SEP20 operations as of 11AUG20

Icelandair in late-July 2020 extended interim schedule until late-September. During the period of 17AUG20 – 27SEP20, the airline plans to resume service to Dublin, Glasgow, Helsinki, New York JFK and Toronto. Planned operational frequency as follows.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Billund 1 weekly until 17AUG20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston 2 weekly (4 weekly from 07SEP20, 5 from 14SEP20, 6 from 21SEP20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Brussels 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen 18 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin eff 10SEP20 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dusseldorf 2 weekly until 22AUG20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt 6 weekly (7 weekly from 24AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow eff 11SEP20 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Hamburg 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Helsinki eff 03SEP20 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK eff 11SEP20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 20SEP20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo 6 weekly (8 weekly from 24AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle 1 weekly (2 weekly from 12SEP20, 4 weekly from 20SEP20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda 3 weekly (4 weekly from 07SEP20, 5 from 14SEP20, 6 from 21SEP20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Toronto eff 08SEP20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 15SEP20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich 3 weekly