Eurowings closes Phoenix bookings in NW20

Eurowings in recent inventory update closed reservation for Frankfurt – Phoenix service, originally scheduled to commence on 25OCT20. Reservation under codeshare carrier Lufthansa and United are not available for winter 2020/21 season.



Based on current listing, the airline to add this service as early as 28MAR21. Previously filed schedule for winter season as follows.



EW1284/LH5438 FRA1315 – 1730PHX 332 2

EW1284/LH5438 FRA1430 – 1845PHX 332 x246



EW1285/LH5439 PHX1920 – 1425+1FRA 332 2

EW1285/LH5439 PHX2035 – 1540+1FRA 332 x246