AeroMexico has delayed planned service resumption on Mexico City – Tokyo Narita route, originally scheduled to resume tomorrow (13AUG20). The Skyteam member now plans to resume this route on 02SEP20, with twice weekly flights on board Boeing 787-8.
AM058 MEX0130 – 0620+1NRT 788 46
AM057 NRT1425 – 1310MEX 788 27
AeroMexico delays Tokyo service resumption to Sep 2020
