Cathay Pacific Oct 2020 European operations as of 12AUG20

Cathay Pacific in recent schedule update adjusted planned operation for Europe, for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20. Planned operation as of 12AUG20 as follows. Additional changes to planned frequency or aircraft remains possible.
Hong Kong – Amsterdam 3 weekly A350-1000XWB
Hong Kong – Frankfurt 3 weekly 777-300ER
Hong Kong – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER
Hong Kong – Paris CDG 3 weekly 777-300ER
Hong Kong – Zurich 2 weekly A350-1000XWB
