Cathay Pacific Sep 2020 Manchester inventory changes as of 12AUG20

Cathay Pacific in recent inventory update filed changes for Hong Kong – Manchester route, scheduled in September 2020. Latest inventory adjustment sees only 7 round-trip flights available for reservation, while the rest of the dates are not available for booking. The oneWorld member previously scheduled 3 weekly flights with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft in September.



Available dates for reservation in September includes: 01 (MAN departure on 02SEP20 as one-time variation), 03, 06, 20, 22, 27, 29.



CX219 HKG0110 – 0700MAN 359

CX216 MAN1210 – 0645+1HKG 359