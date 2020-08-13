Aeroflot closes Osaka Kansai bookings in S21 as of 12AUG20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines recently filed inventory changes for Moscow Sheremetyevo – Osaka Kansai route. Despite this service resumption has been pushed back to 29MAR21, the launch of Northern summer 2021 season, reservation for this route is not available, as of 12AUG20.



Additional changes remain likely in the next few months. Proposed schedule as follows.



SU268 SVO1915 – 1105+1KIX 359 x357

SU269 KIX1245 – 1645SVO 359 x146