Thai AirAsia X closes Sep 2020 bookings as of 12AUG20

Thai AirAsia X in recent days further postponed planned scheduled service resumption, previously scheduled from 01SEP20. The airline’s latest tentative service resumption date is now scheduled on 01OCT20, although there are no major adjustment to its operational frequencies for October schedule.



The airline previously planned to operate following routes in September:



Bangkok Don Mueang – Fukuoka 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok Don Mueang – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly A330-300