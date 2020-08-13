InterCaribbean Airways this month launches Eastern Caribbean connection, with 3 routes scheduled to/from Barbados. Planned operation as follows.
Bridgetown – Dominica eff 11AUG20 1 daily EMB120 (2 daily from 01NOV20)
Bridgetown – Grenada eff 04AUG20 1 daily EMB120 (2 daily from 01NOV20)
Bridgetown – St. Lucia eff 04AUG20 1 daily EMB120 (2 daily from 01NOV20)
InterCaribbean begins Eastern Caribbean Connections from August 2020
