EVA Air Sep/Oct 2020 Operations as of 13AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

EVA Air this week filed planned operation for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20. As of 13AUG20, planned operation as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights on certain sector/direction.

The following list excludes Cross-strait service to Mainland China.

Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – Amsterdam 787-10 operates every 2 weeks
Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – Vienna 787-10 operates on 18/19SEP20, 16/17OCT20 (from Asia)
Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu eff 18SEP20 1 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Chicago O’Hare 2 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka 1 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Hanoi 4 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Ho Chi Minh City 4 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 4 weekly 787-10
Taipei Taoyuan – Jakarta 2 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow 777-300ER operates every 2 weeks
Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles 4 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 3 weekly A321/330-200
Taipei Taoyuan – Manila 4 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly 787-10
Taipei Taoyuan – Paris CDG 1 weekly 787-9 (787-10 operating in October 2020)
Taipei Taoyuan – Phnom Penh 4 weekly A321/330-200
Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Seattle 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore 2 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-9
Taipei Taoyuan – Toronto 2 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Vancouver 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Vienna 787-10 operates on 25-26SEP20, 787-9 operates on 23-24OCT20

