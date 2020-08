Binter Canarias July / October 2020 network expansions

Binter Canarias in October 2020 plans to launch new service from The Canary Islands, with 4 routes scheduled from October 2020, on board Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. This is in addition to 5 routes added in July 2020.



last week announced the launch of new domestic routes, set to commence in October 2020. Planned new routes include the following.



Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Asturias eff 02OCT20 2 weekly E195-E2

Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Barcelona eff 01OCT20 2 weekly E195-E2

Tenerife North – Barcelona eff 02OCT20 2 weekly E195-E2

Tenerife North – Jerez de la Frontera eff 02OCT20 2 weekly E195-E2



The airline added following routes in July 2020. Note the airline previously moved launch date for following Tenerife North routes to late-October 2020, however it has moved to July in late-June’s schedule update.

Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Santander eff 02JUL20 1 weekly Embraer E195-E2 (Previous plan: eff 02APR20)

Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Vitoria eff 03JUL20 1 weekly Embraer E195-E2 (Previous plan: eff 03APR20)

Tenerife North – Santander eff 20JUL20 1 weekly Embraer E195-E2 (Previous plan: eff 30MAR20)

Tenerife North – Vitoria eff 22JUL20 1 weekly Embraer E195-E2 (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)

Tenerife North – Zaragoza eff 21JUL20 1 weekly Embraer E195-E2 (Previous plan: eff 02JUN20)