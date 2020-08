Royal Brunei Sep/Oct 2020 operations as of 14AUG20

Royal Brunei last week filed operational schedule for the month of September and October 2020. Between 01SEP20 and 24OCT20, the airline will continue to operate following routes, mainly identical to July and August 2020 schedule.

Planned operation as of 14AUG20 as follows.

Bandar Seri Begawan – Hangzhou 1 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Hong Kong 1 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Manila 1 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Melbourne 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Singapore 2 weekly