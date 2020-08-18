SkyUp Airlines at the launch of winter 2020 schedule plans to add 3 European routes form Kyiv, opened for reservation since last week. Planned new routes as follow.
Kyiv Borispil – Belgrade eff 27OCT20 2 weekly 737-700
PQ889 KBP1755 – 1845BEG 73G 25
PQ890 BEG1945 – 2235KBP 73G 25
Kyiv Borispil – Bratislava eff 25OCT20 2 weekly 737-800
PQ843 KBP1815 – 1910BTS 738 47
PQ844 BTS2010 – 2300KBP 738 47
Kyiv Borispil – Stockholm Arlanda eff 27OCT20 2 weekly 737-800
PQ887 KBP1710 – 1845ARN 738 25
PQ888 ARN1945 – 2245KBP 738 25
SkyUp Airlines schedules new European links from Kyiv from late-Oct 2020
Posted
SkyUp Airlines at the launch of winter 2020 schedule plans to add 3 European routes form Kyiv, opened for reservation since last week. Planned new routes as follow.