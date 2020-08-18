Air Europa in December 2020 schedules one-time Boeing 787 Dreamliner service on Madrid – Brussels route. Reflected in recent schedule update and subject to change, the 787-8 is scheduled to operate on 10DEC20, as UX1173/1174.
UX1173 MAD1510 – 1735BRU 788
UX1174 BRU1855 – 2120MAD 788
Air Europa schedules one-time Boeing 787 Brussels service in Dec 2020
Posted
Air Europa in December 2020 schedules one-time Boeing 787 Dreamliner service on Madrid – Brussels route. Reflected in recent schedule update and subject to change, the 787-8 is scheduled to operate on 10DEC20, as UX1173/1174.