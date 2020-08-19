United Sep 2020 Canada operation changes as of 14AUG20

United Airlines during the month of September 2020 further adjusts planned operation to Canada. Planned changes as of 14AUG20’s schedule update includes the following.



Chicago O’Hare – Calgary 02SEP20 – 30SEP20 1 daily Embraer E175 operated by Skywest, replacing Republic Airways

Chicago O’Hare – Montreal 02SEP20 – 30SEP20 Skywest CRJ200 replaces ExpressJet ERJ145, 1 daily

Chicago O’Hare – Quebec City 02SEP20 – 30SEP20 Skywest Embraer E175 replaces ExpressJet E145, 1 daily

Chicago O’Hare – Toronto 02SEP20 – 30SEP20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily (1 daily GoJet CRJ550 and 2 daily Republic Airways E175)

Denver – Calgary 02SEP20 – 30SEP20 Skywest Embraer E175 replaces A320, 1 daily

Houston – Calgary 02SEP20 – 30SEP20 1 daily service suspended

Newark – Toronto 02SEP20 – 30SEP20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, Republic Airways E170 operating

San Francisco – Vancouver 02SEP20 – 30SEP20 Skywest Embraer E175 replaces A319, 2 daily

Washington Dulles – Toronto 02SEP20 – 30SEP20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, Commutair Embraer ERJ145 operating



Other routes not listed above remains cancelled in September.