WestJet in latest schedule update adjusted planned International service for the month of September 2020. Subject to further changes, planned operation as of 18AUG20 as follows.
Calgary – Atlanta 3 weekly 737-700 (selected dates -800)
Calgary – London Gatwick 3 weekly 787-9
Calgary – Los Angeles 3 weekly 737-700
Calgary – Paris CDG 2 weekly 787-9
Toronto – Cancun 1 weekly 737-800
Toronto – Kingston 1 weekly 737-700
Toronto – Montego Bay 1 weekly 737-800
WestJet Sep 2020 International operations as of 18AUG20
Posted
WestJet in latest schedule update adjusted planned International service for the month of September 2020. Subject to further changes, planned operation as of 18AUG20 as follows.