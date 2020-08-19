SkyUp Airlines at the launch of winter 2020 season is introducing service to Jordan, where the airline plans Kyiv Borispil – Amman route. From 25OCT20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.
PQ561 KBP2345 – 0305+1AMM 738 37
PQ562 AMM0405 – 0725KBP 738 14
SkyUp Airlines adds Kyiv – Amman service from late-Oct 2020
